Monday

06:00 - 2SER Breakfast
09:00 - The Daily
12:00 - Back To Funk
14:00 - Groove You
16:00 - Drive
18:00 - The Wire
Think Health
19:00 - The Thin Black Line
19:30 - Radio Atticus
20:00 - Shadows Of Tomorrow
Spin The Black Circle
The Nightshift
04:00 - Bluesbeat
Jailbreak
The Wire

Tuesday

06:00 - 2SER Breakfast
09:00 - The Daily
12:00 - Phantom Dancer
14:00 - The Thread
16:00 - Drive
18:00 - The Wire
Think Digital Futures
19:00 - Panacea
19:30 - A Question Of Balance
20:00 - Down Low Disco
22:00 - The Space In Between
The Nightshift
04:00 - Beale Street Caravan
Final Draft
The Wire

Wednesday

06:00 - 2SER Breakfast
09:00 - The Daily
12:00 - Jumping The Gap
14:00 - Another Angle
16:00 - Drive
18:00 - The Wire
Think: Sustainability
19:00 - Stages
19:30 - Old New Borrowed Blue
20:00 - Sideways Through Sound
22:00 - The Alternative Music Show
The Nightshift
04:00 - Nothing But The Blues
A Question Of Balance
The Wire

Thursday

06:00 - 2SER Breakfast
09:00 - The Daily
12:00 - The Outpost
14:00 - The Hands of Tyme
16:00 - Drive
18:00 - The Wire
18:30 - Fourth Estate
19:00 - On The Money
19:30 - Razors Edge
20:00 - Static
22:00 - The Band Next Door
00:00 - Women Of The Wee Hours
The Nightshift
04:00 - Jazz Made In Australia
Radio Atticus
The Wire

Friday

06:00 - 2SER Breakfast
09:00 - The Daily
12:00 - Groove Therapy
14:00 - Mighty Reel
16:00 - Drive
18:00 - The Wire
18:30 - The Gristle
19:00 - Gay Panic
20:00 - Hardcore Classic
22:00 - Solid Steel
The Nightshift
04:00 - Asia Pop Radio Australia
05:00 - All Kinds Of Country

Saturday

05:00 - All Kinds Of Country
continued
07:00 - Saturday Breakfast
10:00 - Final Draft
10:30 - The Vultures Nest
11:00 - So Hot Right Now
12:00 - Dub Is In The Air
13:00 - Dirt Music
15:00 - Departure Lounge
17:00 - The Pop Show
18:00 - When The Levee Breaks
20:00 - Spin The Black Circle
22:00 - Crossroads
Shadows of Tomorrow
00:00 - Rollers Music
The Nightshift
The Mix
05:00 - Alternative Radio Lectures

Sunday

06:00 - Global Village
07:00 - Sunday Breakfast
10:00 - Think: Health
10:30 - Think: Digital Futures
11:00 - Think: Sustainability
11:30 - The Chat
Sideways Through Sound
Another Angle
15:00 - Foreign Dub
Phantom Dancer
Democracy Now
19:00 - Sunday Magazine
21:00 - Loud Noise
21:30 - Jailbreak
22:00 - Screening Jets
23:00 - Curved Radio
03:30 - Off The Record
Earth Matters
On The Money
The Wire